Former WWE star Leon Ruff and his wife, current WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, were involved in a frightening car accident over the weekend.

Ruff took to Twitter on January 18, 2026 to reveal the incident, sharing photos of their vehicle, which was completely totaled and appeared to be crushed from both the front and rear. The post came shortly after the couple had returned home from the hospital.

While Ruff indicated that he is doing okay overall, he noted that his wife is dealing with more significant pain following the crash.

“Earlier today, my wife and I were rear-ended on the road,” she wrote. “We’d just gotten home from the hospital and we’re both sore and shaken up. I’m alright, but Aja is hurting more than I am.”

Ruff added that the damage to their vehicle was severe and also used the moment to put out a call regarding future work opportunities.

“Unfortunately, the car is totaled. If anyone has any connections to bookers or upcoming shows.”

No further updates have been provided as of this writing.

