New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing details for the promotion’s NJPW STRONG “Lone Star Shootout” tapings at WrestleCon on April 1st. Full details, including what stars will be in action, can be found below.

On April 1, NJPW STRONG will be a huge part of proceedings at WrestleCon! A special taping will take part at the event, as STRONG sees a Lone Star Showdown!

Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Gabriel Kidd, Chris Bey, JR Kratos, FinJuice and more are set to be in action in Dallas’ Fairmont Hotel.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY at Noon Eastern for WrestleCon Superfans, and general sale will be SATURDAY at noon Eastern.

For the first time, fans will also be able to watch STRONG matches live on FITE, as Lone Star Showdown will be available as part of FITE’s WrestleCon bundle, as well as separately.

Stay tuned for more information as NJPW returns to the Lone Star State this April!