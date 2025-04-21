– Several WWE talents, including Je’Von Evans, Tavion Heights, Karmen Petrovic, and Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), were spotted at Joey Janela’s Spring Break event.

– A WWE source indicated it’s “highly unlikely” that next year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will run as long as this year’s, and if it does, it probably won’t occupy the same time slot.

– Lex Luger was in Las Vegas over the weekend and reportedly visited with friends on Saturday. WWE has not responded to inquiries about his absence from the WrestleMania festivities.

– WWE held several press-related events throughout the weekend, including a mainstream media junket and a special event in conjunction with 2K.

– Select OnLocation VIPs were introduced via WWE-style ring entrances and made their way to stage-side seats at WrestleMania, a unique experience for premium ticket holders.

– Netflix filming notices were spotted at various WrestleMania watch parties, including those in Glasgow, London, and Birmingham—indicating a potential project tied to the streaming platform.

– Expect more details this week on the developing situation involving Joe Hendry and the ongoing TNA–WWE talks.

– Bayley quietly signed a new WWE contract in late 2023.

– Joey Janela was in attendance for WrestleMania Night 2.

– Following Steve Austin’s barricade spot, WWE President Nick Khan personally checked on the fan involved. Details have been kept quiet, and there’s been no official update. Austin reportedly missed the ramp entrance during his initial appearance.

– Bianca Belair appeared to suffer a possible finger injury during her Women’s Title match, though the extent of the issue remains unconfirmed.

– The WrestleMania Roast enforced a strict no-recording policy, which is standard for many live comedy events—particularly ones featuring reusable material. The show featured David Lucas, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax, and Braun Strowman. Those in attendance expressed doubt that it will ever be released publicly.

