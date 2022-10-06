Indie talent Devlyn Macabre recently spoke with PWMania to discuss various topics, including her time with AEW. Macabre made her AEW debut at the May 1 Dark tapings, losing to Emi Sakura. She then took a loss against Diamante at the June 11 Dark tapings. She has not been back since. Below are the highlights from the interview:

Her time in AEW:

“It was also a very nerve-wracking feeling competing there. That was a goal of mine for this year. Three months into the year I got the email and freaked out because I was so excited. I was super scared, but everyone was super nice and the coaches were great too. One of my coaches, Jay Lethal, was also there that day. Overall, it was a great experience. I learned a lot about being in a television company and the TV aspect of it. It was definitely a great learning experience.”

Working with AEW’s coaches:

“They’re very helpful. I learned a lot from them. I’m green and newer and they’re some of the best in the world, so they taught me a lot and helped me to put together a moveset and character.”

Her future:

“I will be going to Europe. I’m going to Amsterdam, Germany, and Manchester. I will be training, getting better, learning about different walks of life, and just progressing my wrestling ability. I’m a big adventurer, so I think getting out there will be good. After that, I’d love to go to Japan, as well as go train in Mexico for a little bit as well.”

