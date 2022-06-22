Dewey Foley is no longer with WWE.

Dewey, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, reportedly left the company in late April, according to PWInsider. It was noted that he chose to leave the company, and this was not a case of him being cut.

Foley worked on the WWE creative team at one point, and most recently worked the WWE NXT brand. He was the lead writer for the 205 Live brand before that show was nixed earlier this year and replaced with NXT Level Up.

It looks like Dewey may have left WWE after WrestleMania 38 Weekend as he took to Instagram and wrote the following on April 2, “Been a hell of a ride but I’m thinking it’s time to grow… Been a hell of a ride but I’m thinking it’s time to go… Went out with a bang. #StandAndDeliver nah #StoodAndDelivered”

Dewey defended the people he’s worked with in WWE this week in response to a thread by Twitter personality Trevor Dame.

Dame wrote, “I think one of the worst things WWE has done is convince a generation of people that a room of D-level Hollywood writers are required to do good storylines, promos and angles, when in actuality the big writing staff era of wrestling has been 80% dog shit. Most of the wrestling you love was built on talented people getting bullet points and rough sketches of ideas and then improvising. Memphis was one of the great angle feds in history and sometimes that was Jerry Lawler booking it in five minutes as he took a McDonalds shit. ‘But what if a talented wrestler can’t do improvised promos? Surely a writer is needed then’. You know wrestling is a crazy thing, if you’re bad at talking, you can literally have someone good at talking do that part for you, it’s called a manager. Still don’t need a script! Managers are one of the magical things about wrestling. There are few walks of life where if you’re great at 75% of a job but suck at the rest, you can just have someone do that part for you. Imagine being a quarterback who can’t throw and you just pay a guy to run those plays.”

Foley responded, “I see where you’re coming from but you’re tweeting about something you aren’t fully knowledgable about. The actual Writers & Writers’ Room is far from the problem. There’s a HUGE difference between ‘Writers’ and ‘Creative’. Had to stick up for the ‘D-listers’ I’ve worked with. I know you mean well, but a WWE Writer can be a Talent’s best friend/resource. Of course 9/10 wrestlers won’t outwardly say that. A really good Writer can make a hell of a difference and will fight for the Talent & stories they believe in. When a really good Writer & an incredible Talent come together, we make magic! As much as we can given all the restrictions & rules. If there were less of those, there would be long-term stories with beautiful payoffs guided by memorable promos. None of that the Writers’ faults.”

One fan called Foley a stooge and wrote, “Dewey Foley sounds like a proper stooge. The fact he picked this week to defend the structure of WWE’s creative process is amazing.”

Dewey responded, “Timing certainly isn’t impeccable! Not defending anything or anyone because of my stooginess. I was just offering some truth considering I am very knowledgeable to the process.”

On a related note, Dewey had some important advice for wrestling fans when responding to Chris Mueller’s recent Twitter thread about the IWC.

“This is solely my opinion – wrestling is WAYYYY better when it’s not your identity. If it’s not your job, don’t spend all your time discussing. The craziest part is close to no one knows what they’re talking about bc you truly aren’t in that bubble. Enjoy life outside the bubble!,” Dewey wrote. He added in a follow-up tweet, “It is totally okay to disagree with me and it is awesome to love the sport so much that you want to dedicate your time & money towards it. But the moment you let it become you, ask yourself what are you living for? A company? A person portraying a character on TV? Just be careful”

As seen in the tweet below, Mick announced this week that he is taking some time away from social media, and that Dewey will be handling his updates for the time being.

