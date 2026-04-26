Dexter Lumis is speaking out following his WWE departure, and his message is as heartfelt as it gets.

Just hours after being released as part of WWE’s latest round of roster cuts ahead of the April 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Wyatt Sicks member took to social media to address both his faction and the fans who supported them.

Lumis, who was released alongside several NXT and main roster talents, including his Wyatt Sicks stablemates, shared a reflective note looking back on the group’s run and the bond they built along the way.

“Won’t make this too sappy, but I love each and every member of this group. The task we took on together was truly monumental. I won’t look back with any regrets. Thank you to anyone who ever worked with me/us. The [WWE] locker room is filled with amazing talent,” he wrote.

It was a run that clearly meant a lot to him.

Lumis also paid tribute to the connection the group felt to the late Bray Wyatt, referencing the energy they carried with them during their entrances.

“To the fans of [Wyatt Sicks], we truly felt Bray’s presence each and every time we made our entrance. I would like to think most of you did too…”

He closed his message with a quote from CM Punk, hinting at what lies ahead.

“‘If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.’”