Indi Hartwell’s status in TNA may be heading toward a turning point.

On the April 30 episode of TNA iMPACT, both Hartwell and Director of Authority Santino Marella were officially reinstated following their recent suspensions.

The storyline suspension stemmed from an altercation involving Hartwell and Marella with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace. The situation escalated enough for fellow authority figure Daria Rae to take action, temporarily removing both Hartwell and Marella from power.

However, Marella revealed during the show that the TNA Board of Directors ultimately overturned the decision. According to Marella, a “star witness” stepped forward in his defense.

And that witness turned out to be Hartwell herself.

That wasn’t the end of Hartwell’s night.

In a backstage segment, Hartwell met with Rae in her office shortly after Rae had a virtual meeting with a member of the Board.

During the conversation, Rae issued a warning, noting that Hartwell’s contract with TNA is nearing its expiration.

A clear message.

Rae told Hartwell she would need to tread carefully moving forward given her uncertain contractual status.

Meanwhile, Hartwell has also been making noise outside of TNA programming.

In a newly released teaser video on Instagram, Hartwell was shown reuniting with Dexter Lumis following his recent WWE departure. The video features Lumis shedding his “Wyatt Sicks” persona now that he is no longer with the company, a group that was notably part of the latest round of WWE releases.

The teaser wraps up with the date “7.24.26,” signaling when Lumis’ non-compete clause expires and he becomes eligible to sign with another promotion.

Eyes on that date.