Dexter Lumis Wins the First Strap Match In WWE NXT History

Dexter Lumis has won the first-ever WWE NXT Strap Match.
The second hour of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Night 1 show kicked off with Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in the Strap Match. Despite interference from Bobby Fish, Lumis used The Silencer to make Strong submit for the win.
Below are a few shots of tonight’s Strap Match from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
Strap in, Roddy. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/Oz6GgxgMuy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Thousand yard stare. ️#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/qhV2lRS4Oj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2020
Oh no. This can't be good for @roderickstrong's phobia. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/OiB62ZtsM8
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
With nowhere to run, @roderickstrong finally looks fear in the in this #StrapMatch against @DexterLumis . #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/mFZMEkS0AB
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
(roderick) STRONG Suplex.#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/WeXFokktFi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
.@roderickstrong could not escape the .@DexterLumis wins #WWENXT's first-ever #StrapMatch. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/1N0qrnQYVN
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
A masterpiece by @DexterLumis at #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/3gSbDp64eA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
