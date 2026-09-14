Dexter Lumis reflected on his second WWE release during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. Lumis said the company remained a personal goal even as he focused on what comes next.

“WWE was the dream, you know, it still is in a way. I went through all the emotions, I guess, after being released. But my mentality is like, okay, that’s maybe done for now or forever. I can’t change what’s happened in the past, and right now is what I’m focused on and the future.”

Lumis said the 2026 departure carried a different feeling from his 2022 release.

“I think this one feels a little more final. The first one was a lot of shakeups going on in NXT. This one, I was there for seven years, and I feel like I had a really unique, very fun career.”

Source: Dexter Lumis’ Chris Van Vliet Insight interview, via Fightful and Wrestling Inc..