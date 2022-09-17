On the latest edition of his DDP Snakepit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed a number of topics surrounding the wrestling industry, including his thoughts on Logan Paul vs. The Miz from this year’s SummerSlam, and how he met Paul randomly in an elevator once. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Recalls meeting Logan Paul:

“We were in the elevator and I could tell he wasn’t a fan from being a kid. He shook my hand and I go, ‘Let’s do a picture,’ and I go, ‘Let’s do a Diamond Cutter,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, no, I can’t do that.’ … He goes, ‘No, that’s a gang sign, I got sued over it,’ and I understand. I understood it because a guy like him is in such a position.”

Was very complimentary of Paul’s SummerSlam matchup with The Miz:

“Very sharp dude being pulled in a million different ways. I saw what he did in the ring, you know, Miz really made him look great … He’s good looking, he’s a great athlete, obviously he can talk his ass off and he puts asses in the seats.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)