AEW has confirmed the 15 participants for Wednesday’s Diamond Battle Royale on the “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The final two participants in the match will then do battle in a singles match later on. The winner of the singles match will then take possession of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF currently has the ring after defeating “Hangman” Adam Page last year. Both Page and MJF will be in Wednesday’s match.

The following 15 wrestlers have been confirmed for Wednesday’s match: MJF, “Hangman” Adam Page, Sammy Guevara, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky, Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian, Miro, Wardlow.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Below is the current line-up:

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Cody Rhodes and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Kenny Omega

WINTER IS COMING!

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale takes place NEXT WEEK LIVE on Dynamite!

Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/vcbj5xr5pS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2020

