Diamond Dallas Page is opening up about Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ incredible sobriety journey, and how his concerns have completely faded over time.

While speaking on Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Diamond Dallas Page reflected on Jake Roberts approaching 14 years of sobriety. Page admitted that early on, he carried real concern about whether Roberts’ recovery would hold, but those fears are now a thing of the past.

“There’s certain guys you wonder, ‘Oh God, I hope he doesn’t go back again.’ And I felt like that about Jake for about five years. But now we’re coming up on the 14th year of Jake being sober, and I don’t even think about it anymore,” Page said. “Like, I could have a drink around him or whatever. He don’t care.

“He used to say, ‘I’m a man. I deserve three beers. I could have three beers.’ And at some point I said, when you’re really a man, it’ll be, ‘I don’t need three beers. I don’t want three beers. Because I know what comes after that, and it’s never any good.’ You know? He’s doing so good.”

That’s a powerful statement.

Page famously played a major role in Roberts’ recovery, with the process documented in the 2015 film The Resurrection of Jake The Snake. Roberts’ turnaround ultimately led to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Beyond sobriety, one of the most meaningful outcomes has been Roberts rebuilding his personal life—particularly his relationship with his wife, Cheryl.

“The fact that him and Cheryl are back, and anybody who’s an 80s fan who watched Jake and anything, you know, his wife was involved,” Page said. “His gorgeous wife was involved with the storyline with him and Rick Rude. And so now they’re doing signings together, Jake and Cheryl Roberts.”

Nearly 14 years in, and still going strong.