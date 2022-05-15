On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the differences between his generation of wrestlers and the new generation of wrestlers, which includes his love of helping out young talent. Highlights can be found below.

Says he loves helping younger talent and thinks veterans need to be open to sharing advice:

“There’s not enough of it. I love working for folks. This little run I’ve been doing with Lance Archer and everything, I’ve tried to help some guys and they just shun me off. And I just sit there with my mouth often, like, ‘did this guy just blow me off?’ And I had one guy tell me, ‘hey man, I got my contract.’ Wow. But it’s a different age today. It’s more business today. And these guys back in the old days, you’d walk around with a six-pack in your back. These guys today come around with a computer in their bag, and they’ve got this and they’ve got that. They’re schooling themselves differently, and that’s okay.”

How CM Punk and Bryan Danielson’s storytelling is helping young talent:

“If you look at some of the older guys, like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, these guys are turning into the real storytellers today. They’re out there, they’ve slowed down because of age. But also their working IQ (is better than ever). Their stuff is awesome. I love watching what they’re doing. It’s helping new talent. It’s kind of a mixture of old school and new school because they’re still doing some pretty amazing, crazy s**t.”

