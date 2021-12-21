WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, where the master of the Diamond Cutter spoke about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how important Paul Heyman was to his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Paul Heyman leaving the AWA helped him get a shot with Greg Gange:

“Greg Gagne has been, since 1993, probably my biggest driving force to become a top guy. At the time, I’m nobody. It’s 1988, Greg Gagne calls me up and he says, Dallas, we’re going to give you a shot. We’re going to put you with one of our teams and we’re going to give you an opportunity. Bring all those crazy clothes you wear and a couple of those hot women, and we’re going to give you an opportunity.The only reason it happened was because Paul Heyman — Paul E. Dangerously left. If Paul E. doesn’t leave, I never get that shot.”

Says Heyman gave him some helpful hints prior to his WWE tryout:

Dude, I’m going to tell you who smarten me up to all of this for it happened. Paul E. Dangerously Thank you, Paul E. Paul E smartened me up. He goes, ‘They’re gonna make you pull in your ponytail.’ I said, ‘They’re gonna what?’ He goes, ‘They’re gonna make you pull on your ponytail. So just go with it.’ When I got there, that’s what this was about.That was Bruce Prichard telling me to do that. You know, it’s like, I get it. But it’s all part of the business.

Broken Skull Sessions can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)