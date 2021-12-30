WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW world champion Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on the Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman podcast to discuss the backstage work that he and his partner Steve Yu do for AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the work he and his business partner Steve Yu do with AEW:

“I leave a lot of this stuff to my business partner Steve Yu. I create the stories, he tells them. He tells them as good as they can be told. My guys are the reason why their stories, that they play out, Cody Rhodes put us in charge of all of that shit.”

Says he has a whole division that just does stories for AEW:

“I have a whole division that just does the stories for AEW. When they put them all together, we tell them. We’re storytellers and we inspire people to believe, that’s the biggest thing.”

