WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married to his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, on December 9th.

The wedding was a surprise to Payge as DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out a hotel in Chattanooga, TN then created a false invitation to a “friend’s red and white Christmas-themed party.”

115 people attended the wedding including Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Marc Mero, Harold “Ice Train” Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Eric Watts, Court TV analyst Julie Grant, Gia Miller and Hollywood Yates.

Congratulations to the happy couple!