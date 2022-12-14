WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW world heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including what the Master of the Diamond cutter thinks of the current AEW world champion, MJF. Check out what Page thinks about the Salt of the Earth in the highlights below.

Recalls Cody turning him on to MJF:

When Cody turned me onto him, no one would know who he was. But when I got around him and I realized, wow, this kid. This kid has it at a different level. I’ve never really known anyone who understood a promo or a character like he did. If it was the ’70s, someone would’ve shot him already. He would’ve been stabbed multiple times. He’s at the perfect time, because besides Jericho, you don’t really see any guys who are so over be able to want to take the heat.

Compares him to Ric Falir: