Diamond Dallas Page talks about his good friend, Cody Rhodes.

The former WCW world champion sat-down with Chris Van Vilet to discuss his history with Cody and the Rhodes family. He begins by recalling the early incarnations of Cody’s character, including Stardust, and how he eventually morphed into the superstar he is today. DDP also mentions how close he was with Dusty Rhodes.

When he (Cody Rhodes) started talking about, this vindicates a lot of the people who have been Cody Rhodes fans since the beginning, you know, the mustache guy. Nobody was a fan of Stardust. He had a lot of ups and downs in his career just like I did. I knew exactly what I was going to say (at the Royal Rumble press conference). Since he was 12 years old, I was mentoring him. The beginning part was to kind of pay Dusty back because Dusty did so much for me. I always say without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. When I first got my break in the AWA, it would have been gone. It would have been over. He brought me into Florida Championship Wrestling. He brought me into WCW, so I want to give back to him. By the time he (Cody) was 15 years old, I wasn’t doing it for Dusty at all anymore. I was doing it because I love the kid.

Page later adds that Cody is now a bonafide Hall of Famer after winning the Rumble matchup in back-to-back years.

The kid became a man. He’s obviously a Hall of Famer now too to be one of that elite group of four guys who won it (Royal Rumble) back to back, Hogan, Michaels, and Stone Cold.

You can check out DDP’s full interview below.

