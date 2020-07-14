Diamond Dallas Page Talks Family Battle With COVID-19, QT Marshall Tests Positive

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has released a new video on his personal Youtube channel alerting fans about he and his family’s struggles with the COVID-19 virus. Page begins by stating that he and his wife recently got super sick, with his doctors assuring him that he had contracted the virus since the symptoms matched up. He then reveals that his wife indeed tested positive, but his tests came back negative, something that neither he nor his doctor thought was accurate.
Page later shares a story about AEW star QT Marshall, who has missed recent tapings for the company because he had encountered someone who had COVID-19. Apparently Marshall did also test positive, but after quarantining for nearly three weeks he has yet to get the virus out of his system. Page recalls the illness he was feeling, stating that he was having trouble sleeping and was feeling fatigue, a weak voice, and intense body aches.
In the end Page just warns anyone watching to take the virus seriously, but how they need to be smart because there is so much misinformation going on. You can watch his full recap below.
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury