Diana Hart says WWE’s continued merchandising of British Bulldog helped her support Harry and Georgia Smith during a financially difficult period following Davey Boy Smith’s death.

Hart discussed WWE’s handling of Bulldog’s legacy during Episode 213 of Developmentally Speaking, available through the show’s official YouTube channel.

Hart described renewed merchandise and licensing opportunities as welcome news for the family.

“Such good news.”

According to Hart, Vince McMahon and his family understood that continuing to market Bulldog could provide practical assistance to her and the couple’s children.

“That was Vince McMahon and his family as a way to help me and Harry and Georgia.”

Hart said the family had been rebuilding financially and referenced a bankruptcy while explaining why that support mattered.

She also emphasized that she did not view WWE’s continued use of Bulldog’s name and likeness as an act of charity. In her view, Smith had earned continued recognition through what he contributed during his career.

“The McMahon family [was] trying to help us and keep Davey’s legacy alive.”

WrestlingHeadlines covered Harry, Georgia and Diana representing Bulldog during his WWE Hall of Fame induction, another major part of the company’s continued presentation of his legacy.

“They helped me to provide for Harry and Georgia.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Developmentally Speaking, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.