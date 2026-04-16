Diana Hart is back again.

After making some noise in the pro wrestling community on Tuesday with a post on social media that contained a lengthy statement with the widow of the late British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith venting her frustration over her brother, Bret Hart, incorrectly telling the story of their memorable 1992 SummerSlam showdown at Wembley Stadium in England.

In her latest posts, the widow of the late wrestling legend and brother of the WWE Hall of Famer took to Facebook to share videos of her going through medical records and other documents to further back her claims.

“FACT not opinion, that Davey was suffering from a knee injury, and emergency medical records here from July 21, 1992 prove this,” she wrote as the caption to the post containing the video. “I have explained this over and over to Bret, but he says that I don’t know what I’m talking about, and he is right. He closes the discussion up. I am right and he is not.”

She continued, “I have waited to see if he would abide by my family’s wishes and requests for him to stop his one-sided narrative about Davey, who is not here to call Bret out on anything. Bret pushes it further each time though. He does it with many other wrestlers, some who are no longer alive, and some who are. I don’t know why Bret ever needed to say anything but praise about the SS92 match Davey had with him. He’s the only one I know who criticized it/Davey. Davey was so good to Bret.”

An hour later, she returned to Facebook with another post.

“Davey had the flesh-eating disease,” she wrote. “Bret, chalking it up to something like a little pimple, as he casually referred to it at his recent live public presentation at his bar this past Saturday evening. I was a guest, with my boyfriend, sat at the very front table where we could see within a few feet Bret, perched on his stool, having his little associate rewind and stop and rewind and stop … the entire match being shown on all the TVs in his bar. And he pointed out, but it’s his opinion, not facts, how he felt Davey looked stupid or out of it or how Davey messed this up it did this wrong. A fact though, if we want to tear apart that phenomenal match of which Davey was 1/2 of, & gave his 100% best efforts as a wrestler 100% committed to doing right & best in front of his family & fans & wrestling peers, it was Bret, the Excellence of Execution who got Davey’s feet mixed up on his patented sharp-shooter submission finishing hold. I thought this slip up by Bret was part of the beauty of the improvisation of wrestling, the old Stampede Wrestling style, where you just go out & do it, no scripts, no rehearsing, just raw wrestling by two great athletes who loved having that opportunity. Until listening to Bret this last Saturday, I did not know Bret was not able to just go out & wrestle, as he had done, as Davey always did, as Owen, Dynamite, Brian Pullman, Antonio Inoki, Giant Baba, Terry Funk, Ric Rude, curt Hennig, Hawk, Animal, Flair, Kroffat, the Malenkos, etc without needing to telephone opponents & work out move by move a twenty plus minute match. Gosh, Davey would go 60 minutes in Calgary against some of the Japanese boys who didn’t speak English for Stampede shows. Dynamite vs Tiger Mask is another example of just going out & telling an incredible story. Davey wrestling Owen in Berlin, after several matches that night due to it being a tournament, they didn’t need to go over anything. PreSS92 Davey was suffering from necrotizing fasciitis/flesh-eating disease, & he still gave that match as good as any one could have given. For Bret to say this past Saturday, “would have been even better if he had not been on drugs.” What a jerk! And Davey was so good to Bret.”

There would be a few more to follow. Check them out below.