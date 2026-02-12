Brody King’s one-minute demolition of MJF should have dominated the post-Dynamite conversation. Instead, it was the crowd that stole the headlines.

During last week’s episode in Las Vegas, chants of “F*** ICE” rang out through the arena before King’s upset victory. The moment quickly circulated online, intersecting wrestling with national political discourse. King, who has publicly criticized ICE and worked to raise funds for immigrant communities, has never shied away from his views. The chant did not feel random. It felt pointed.

Then came the follow-up.

Despite earning an AEW World Title Eliminator win and setting up a championship clash with MJF at Grand Slam Australia, King was absent from the next episode of Dynamite. According to a report discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW made a deliberate decision to keep him off the show to avoid a repeat of the chant. The show credited Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

“The deal is that they didn’t want the fans in the arena to be chanting that. If Brody came out, there was that risk,” it was stated on the program. The concern reportedly extended beyond simple crowd management. “When he comes back it will happen again. I don’t know how they’re going to handle it.”

The commentary suggested that the decision was not purely a creative call. “This is again not a Tony call. This is from above. You know what it is, nobody wants to get on Trump’s bad side.” The discussion framed the situation in corporate terms, adding that business considerations may have played a role. “They’ve got a company they’re trying to sell and get regulatory approval from a guy who is gonna take that stuff personal. That’s just how it is.” The segment also noted that, from a storyline standpoint, King and MJF logically should have shared screen time.

The optics are complicated. On one hand, AEW has cultivated a brand identity that leans into authenticity and allowing performers to express themselves. On the other, the company operates within a broader corporate ecosystem where regulatory approvals, partnerships, and political realities can influence risk tolerance.

From a booking perspective, King’s absence disrupts momentum at a critical juncture. He is slated to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia on February 14 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. An Eliminator win typically demands follow-up television time to reinforce credibility and heat. Removing him from the next show shifts the narrative from championship contention to off-screen controversy.

The broader implication is about how promotions navigate fan expression in a politically charged climate. Wrestling crowds have always used chants to assert agency, whether aimed at booking decisions or real-world issues. When those chants cross into national headlines, companies must weigh creative freedom against business optics.

AEW now faces a balancing act. King’s connection with the audience is genuine, and silencing that reaction entirely may prove difficult. At the same time, corporate strategy can shape who appears on television and when. The outcome will say as much about modern wrestling’s intersection with politics and commerce as it will about any championship storyline.