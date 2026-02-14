Punk and Roman Reigns traded verbal shots on Raw, some fans were left wondering why the Undisputed WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, felt like an afterthought in his own company.

Bully Ray is asking the same question.

The WWE Hall of Famer expressed confusion over why Punk and Reigns appeared to belittle McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Championship, and even the SmackDown brand during their heated exchange. For Ray, the creative direction felt counterintuitive.

“This didn’t make sense,” Ray admitted. “I don’t know why you’re burying the other guy who’s your champion and the other brand. Now maybe, hopefully, they’ll come full circle and give us a reason. But in all my time, all I can say right now is to quote the great Jeff Spicoli, I don’t know.”

Ray’s frustration centered on presentation. In his view, diminishing your reigning champion weakens the hierarchy WWE has worked to build. “I don’t know why you go out of your way to bury Drew, the championship, and SmackDown,” he continued. The confusion only deepened when McIntyre responded with a promo that felt, to Ray, more babyface than dominant champion.

Despite eliminating a top fan favorite from the Royal Rumble despite not being an official entrant, McIntyre’s tone came across as rallying his brand against outside disrespect. Ray described the disconnect bluntly. “Meanwhile, he just eliminated the biggest babyface in the company out of the Royal Rumble when he wasn’t even in the match. It’s like a toxic girlfriend.”

McIntyre, for his part, claimed he did not take personal offense at Punk and Reigns’ digs. What irked him was the implication that SmackDown and the Undisputed WWE Championship were somehow secondary. He framed their comments as a potential “declaration of war” and warned that any blue brand roster member unwilling to treat it as such might find themselves shown the door.

That choice of words raised another red flag for Ray. “The only way it would have made sense to me in this point in time is if we were going into Survivor Series,” he explained. Brand warfare traditionally peaks in November, not on the road to WrestleMania. With Survivor Series behind them, Ray struggled to see the endgame.

He floated a possible explanation tied to the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber. Could SmackDown and Raw representatives temporarily unite along brand lines inside a structure built for individual ambition? “Are we going to have three guys from SmackDown versus three guys from Raw in the Elimination Chamber? And are the SmackDown guys going to fight as one against the Raw guys, even though it’s every man for himself?” Ray wondered. “It’s trying to connect the dot here.”

So far, Randy Orton from SmackDown and LA Knight from Raw have qualified for the Chamber, with additional names soon to be added. If a brand dynamic develops within the structure, it could retroactively justify McIntyre’s war rhetoric.

The broader issue touches on brand identity and championship prestige. When top stars from one show dismiss another brand’s champion, it can either create tension or unintentionally undercut credibility. The success of that angle depends on whether it pays off in meaningful conflict or simply muddies alignment lines.

With WrestleMania season intensifying, WWE faces a delicate balance. Elevating one rivalry should not diminish the value of another. If this brand tension leads to a layered payoff, it could deepen the stakes across multiple storylines. If not, it risks leaving fans with the same reaction Bully Ray had: confusion instead of anticipation.