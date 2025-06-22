At Fanatics Fest, John Cena stepped up to the punching bag machine and was told the score to beat was 863. Instead of going full force, Cena threw a few classic worked punches — more for show than power — and didn’t even register a score.

“I haven’t hit anybody in 25 years,” Cena joked to fans nearby.

Cena is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions.

Reality of Wrestling has announced a special all-women’s event titled Hart and Soul, set to be headlined by WWE veteran Natalya. While her opponent has yet to be revealed, the event will take place as part of a two-night showcase on June 28–29 in Texas City, Texas.

Saturday, June 28th / Texas City, TX

Reality of Wrestling returns to Texas City on Saturday, June 28th for a HUGE night of action you don’t want to miss!

1st Half Of The Night: #GLORY4 Featuring the Stars of Reality Of Wrestling, WWE ID Stars & WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x in the building!

2nd Half Of The Night: #HartAndSoul An all-women’s special event headlined by WWE Superstar @NatbyNature

You get TWO incredible shows… ALL in ONE night at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591

PICK YOUR SEATS NOW: https://shorturl.at/oOwCu

Kurt Angle is looking back on one of the most memorable and beloved moments of his WWE career – the infamous “milk truck” segment from the August 20, 2001 episode of Monday Night RAW.

The episode ended with Angle driving a milk truck into the arena and soaking “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the rest of the WCW/ECW Alliance with a hose — mirroring Austin’s own beer truck moment from 1999 in Albany, NY. Angle recently shared behind-the-scenes details in a new “WWE Retrospective” video. He said,

“That is not milk right there. It’s water mixed with white food coloring. The hose was hooked up backstage to a faucet, and they added food coloring to make it look like milk. I had real cartons of milk in the truck. So that part was legit. I didn’t have time to change. I just took off my gold medals and went straight to the airport still covered in milk. Three hours into the flight, the smell of sour milk hit hard. People were looking around like, ‘Who smells that bad?’ I was thinking, ‘Oh no, they’re going to figure out it’s me.’ I tried to cover up the smell, but it was a long, smelly ride home.”

Looking back, Angle considers the moment more than just comic relief — it was a career highlight. He said,

“This is the greatest moment of my career — above WrestleMania, above everything else. It wasn’t just funny; it was defining. I was going head-to-head with Stone Cold, the top guy in the company. It validated who I was — not just an Olympic gold medalist, but a milk-drinking, top-tier WWE Superstar.”

