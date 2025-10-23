Vince McMahon has never shied away from controversy — including his infamous on-screen kisses with WWE Divas during the height of WWE’s “Attitude Era.” However, according to Vince Russo, those moments weren’t an issue for McMahon’s longtime wife, Linda McMahon.

On a recent episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, Russo claimed that Linda wasn’t fazed by Vince’s on-screen antics because the couple had already been living separate lives for quite some time. He said,

“They were separated for years and years, and nobody knew about it. So she probably couldn’t have cared less at that point.”

Vince and Linda McMahon married in 1966 and went on to have two children — Shane, born in 1970, and Stephanie, born in 1976. The couple’s separation only became public knowledge in recent years, following the 2022 “hush money” scandal that led to Vince’s departure from WWE.

In the years since stepping away from WWE, Linda McMahon has remained active in politics and public service. She currently serves as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education — a role that has drawn criticism due to her lack of an education background and reports that she misrepresented her credentials.