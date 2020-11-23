The RAW brand topped the SmackDown brand at the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, 4-3.

Red brand wins include The Miz winning the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Kickoff pre-show, Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle) defeating Team SmackDown (King Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Otis) in the Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeating WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and Team RAW (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans) beating Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott) in the Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

Blue brand wins include SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits beating RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defeating RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the match of the night.

The two 5-on-5 matches were big wins for Team RAW. The men’s match ended in a clean sweep with no eliminations for the RAW Superstars. The women’s match ended with Lana as the Sole Survivor, being the only competitor from her team to survive.

Styles took to Twitter after the show to take credit for the clean sweep in the men’s match.

“Oh? Is that a SWEEP? Such leadership! Such strength! These. Are. Results!!!! #TeamRaw won! (Because of me!!!),” he wrote.

You can see AJ’s full tweet below, along with clips from the traditional matches:

