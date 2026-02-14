When AJ Styles fell to GUNTHER in a career-on-the-line match, the assumption among many fans was simple: this was the end. No farewell tour. No extended tribute. Just a decisive finish from a man now dubbed the “Career Killer.”

Except it did not quite feel like the end.

Styles teased leaving his gloves in the ring, then put them back on. Reports surfaced that he had trademarked his “P1” logo earlier in the week. Rumors circulated about whether he wanted to remain in WWE through the end of the year. And suddenly, instead of clarity, there was speculation.

Jim Ross admits he is not entirely sure what to make of it.

On Grilling with JR, Ross acknowledged that the situation feels fluid. “I get a little confused. And normally when you confuse some of your core fans, that’s not a good thing,” Ross said. He emphasized that uncertainty is not always negative, but the messaging around Styles’ status has lacked cohesion.

At 48 years old, Styles is near the natural end of a full-time in-ring career. Ross believes that much is clear. “I do think he’s done as a full-timer,” he noted, adding that Styles has earned the right to pick his spots moving forward. “If I were him, I’d take my spots and work only when I wanted to and where I wanted to with who I wanted to. He’s earned that.”

The bigger sticking point for Ross was presentation.

The retirement match took place in Saudi Arabia, and Ross felt the post-match moment lacked the gravitas of other recent farewells. “I was a little underwhelmed,” he admitted. “I thought it should have been a bigger dog and pony show.” Compared to the sendoffs for Goldberg or John Cena, Styles’ exit did not feature legends lining the stage or a ceremonial farewell.

Ross believes geography played a role. A farewell in Atlanta or another domestic market might have allowed for a more emotional tribute. Instead, the moment felt abbreviated.

That has fueled discussion about what comes next.

While Ross expressed skepticism that Styles would work elsewhere while still under WWE contract, he did not dismiss the idea of a post-WWE run. “If and when we see AJ outside of the WWE, he’s done with that,” Ross said, implying that any outside appearances would likely come after his WWE obligations conclude.

The idea of a farewell tour has intrigue. Styles has history in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and TNA. Ross acknowledged that from a promoter’s standpoint, adding Styles to a marquee card is an instant upgrade. “He’s going to make any card that you put him on better.”

Ross even entertained the appeal of dream scenarios. An Arena México appearance. Another Wrestle Kingdom. A one-off stadium match in front of a global crowd. Not as a full-time return, but as a curated final chapter.

The broader issue reflects how modern wrestling handles legacy. In an era of packed rosters and nonstop programming, even icons can have exits that feel rushed or incomplete. The balance between storyline efficiency and emotional payoff is delicate, especially when fans have invested decades in a performer.

If Styles’ WWE chapter is truly closed, the conversation about how he left may linger almost as much as the matches themselves. And if another act awaits outside the company, it will only reinforce how today’s top stars often write their final pages on their own terms rather than by traditional script.