– WWE NXT General Manager Ava has announced that WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is not currently medically cleared for in-ring action following her match with Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown, which ended via double count out after Cargill speared Stratton through the barricade at ringside. After the match, Nia Jax attacked Stratton and Cargill.

– WWE has a different setup than usual for tonight’s WWE Raw show. As seen in the photo taken by a fan inside MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts during the show this evening, there is no entrance stage, as is normally the case for a WWE Raw taping.

A cryptic tease for this week's WWE NXT Homecoming at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. on Tuesday night was posted by WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano of DIY.