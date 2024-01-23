Dijak has his eyes on the dirt sheets and comments on one of the bigger stories circulating the cycle today.

The NXT star read that top Japanese talent Kazuchika Okada might be WWE bound following his contract expiring with NJPW and his announcement that he will be departing the promotion for good. There were some rumors that even claimed that Okada would be headed to NXT, something Dijak takes personally. He says he doesn’t care at all about wrestling the Rainmaker unless he is the NXT Champion.

I don’t give the slightest shit about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it.

A report this morning stating that Okada was WWE-bound came from a reliable source that is close to Okada. You can read about that here.