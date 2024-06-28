Dijak isn’t thrilled with WWE these days.

Following the news of his release from the company surfacing on Thursday, the former WWE NXT Superstar appeared on the Twitch stream of Mace and Mansoor for an in-depth discussion about the situation.

During the discussion, Dijak claimed he isn’t interested in listening to any further offers from WWE.

“I guess if they wanted to make me an offer right now, they could,” Dijak said. “At this point, I’m not terribly interested in listening to it, just by the nature of a WWE contract. They can hire you and release you for no reason. They could pull a fast one on me. ‘You’re re-hired. Just kidding. You’re fired.'”

When he was jokingly asked if he would consider re-signing if he were offered a WWE Speed Championship run, he responded, “No [laughs]. If they came to me with some massive number or some promises or something like that. At this point, I would consider getting it in writing.”

