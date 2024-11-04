Ricochet needs a partner for this Wednesday night.

He may have found one.

Former WWE NXT Superstar [Donovan] Dijak surfaced on social media on Monday to reply to a post from AEW’s X feed promoting Ricochet and a mystery partner taking on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Dijak wrote the following response to the post:

Hi Ricochet, this is Donovan Dijak, last time you saw me I was T-Bar (sorry about the Retribution stuff) anyways I live about 26 minutes away from this arena so if you guys want to save on travel costs or whatever then I could definitely be your mystery partner. I’d probably just drive my own car there and the gas would only be like $9 or whatever so nbd. It is a Wednesday though so my kids go to bed at 7pm and Daddy usually tucks them in but like I said 26 min drive so shouldn’t really be an issue unless we are the opener. Probably shouldn’t be the opener though right cause you’re a big star and the other guys are big stars, and I’m a pretty big star too plus it’s like a surprise debut and a hometown pop and stuff so that would be pretty exciting, maybe it should be the main event instead? I dunno just spitballing, so anyways yeah if you think that’s a cool idea shoot me a text, we’ve texted before so you have my number, or DM or whatever both are fine. If not no worries, I know it’s a little bit short notice, maybe you already have someone else in mind. I’m kinda sore anyway because I’ve been wrestling quite a bit lately so the extra rest won’t kill me haha. But yeah either way let me know, hope all is well, good luck in your tag team match.

Ricochet responded to Dijak’s post, “Haha this is great, I’ll give it a think.”

AEW Dynamite goes down on November 6, 2024 from SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.