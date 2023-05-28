Dijak is grateful to be a pro wrestler.

The former RETRIBUTION member took to Twitter to hype up this evening’s NXT Battleground premium live event, where he will be clashing with Ilja Dragunov in a highly anticipated Last Man Standing match. However, Dijak also looks back on a monumental moment in his life that got him to where he is today.

Dijak shares a short story about the lowest point in his life, which was moments after he got fired from a job due to his dedication to being a wrestler.

10 years ago I sat in my car staring at this brick wall in Lowell. It was the lowest point in my life; I had just been fired from my job because of my dedication to becoming a wrestler. I literally didn’t know what to do. But tonight, I do. I will sacrifice everything for this.

