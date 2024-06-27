A major update on Dijak and his status with WWE.

The big guy has been a featured player on NXT for over a year and has constantly wrestled in some of the yellow-and-black brand’s highest rated matches. News of his contract expiring recently made it in the headlines, and now Dijak himself has given clarification on his future.

Dijak shares a lengthy post on social media revealing that his contract expires tomorrow (June 28th, 2024) and that WWE notified him he would not get re-signed after “stonewalling” his negotiations. He details a great deal of frustration in how he has been booked, the broken promises and forgotten pushes, adding that he is grateful for his time but even more excited to make a name for himself elsewhere.

Here’s the truth. WWE never negotiated with me. We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour. 2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of WrestleMania weekend. On taht day, a top executive in WWE told me I was ‘crushing it.’ I was slated to feud for the NXT title but I got called up to RAW instead. I consistently outperformed everyone’s expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I’m thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That’s enough talk, now it’ time to Do or Dijak.

Dijak signed with WWE in 2017. Where would you like to see him show up next?