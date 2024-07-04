Tony Khan is aware of Donovan Dijak’s interest in becoming “#AllElite.”

Following his abrupt and unexpected release from WWE, former WWE NXT Superstar Dijak was among those spotted backstage at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30 in Elmont, New York.

After the show, Dijak spoke with Forbes for an interview, where he noted that no one invited him to the event, he just showed up.

“Nobody,” Dijak said when asked who invited him to attend the big PPV show at UBS Arena on 6/30. “I showed up uninvited (laughs). No, Mojo [Rawley] and Steve [Kaye] both arranged that for me. They have great connections.”

He continued, explaining how the AEW and ROH President has been made aware of his interest in joining the fold.

“Steve was there with me, so he brought me along, brought me in,” he said. “I don’t know if anything needs to be approved by Tony [Khan] specifically or if they just kind of have people going in and out. But I know that Tony has been made aware of my interest, and I know that there’s reciprocal respect if nothing else.”

Check out the complete interview at Forbes.com.