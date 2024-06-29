Dijak is already filling up his booking sheet.
On Saturday, Prestige Wrestling announced the former WWE NXT Superstar for their Roseland 9 show at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon on September 29, 2024.
“BREAKING NEWS: DONOVAN DIJAK debuts at ROSELAND 9,” the announcement read. “Prestige Wrestling x Deadlock Pro x West Coast Pro on September 29th, 2024 in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater.”
The announcement continued, “Ticket info & more talent announcements coming soon!”
This marks the first post-WWE booking for Dijak, who parted ways with the company earlier this week.
