An update on one of NXT’s biggest standout stars, Dijak.

The former RETRIBUTION member has been with the company since 2017, where he’s mainly worked the NXT brand but did have a short run as T-Bar on the main roster. He’s remained in NXT and been heavily featured under the creative of Shawn Michaels. However, his contract is set to expire this year, much like many other talent contracts.

According to Fightful Select, Dijak’s deal is up in June of 2024. There is no indication if he plans on remaining in NXT, is hoping to get moved back to the main roster, or decides to take his talents to AEW, TNA, NJPW, or another company.

