Dimes On Being A Wrestler During The Pandemic

During an interview with 411, OVW’s Dimes spoke on what it is like to be a wrestler during the current pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s definitely aggravating. There’s that itch of wanting to do it. And I do have people that I train with that we do have a ring in Indiana, but it’s not regulated or anything like that. So, you know, being able to wrestle in front of a crowd than just training with a couple of your partners or your buddies. We at OVW, we’ve started planning, putting contingency plans for the coronavirus, letting in a certain amount of people. Now, we just have to hope for the state to let us wrestle again, so hopefully it’s soon.