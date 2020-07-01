Dimes On Being A Wrestler During The Pandemic

During an interview with 411, OVW’s Dimes spoke on what it is like to be a wrestler during the current pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:
It’s definitely aggravating. There’s that itch of wanting to do it. And I do have people that I train with that we do have a ring in Indiana, but it’s not regulated or anything like that. So, you know, being able to wrestle in front of a crowd than just training with a couple of your partners or your buddies. We at OVW, we’ve started planning, putting contingency plans for the coronavirus, letting in a certain amount of people. Now, we just have to hope for the state to let us wrestle again, so hopefully it’s soon.
Credit: 411.
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary
- WWE NXT UK Status Update, New Releases and a Suspension, Bayley Responds to Kay Lee Ray, More
- Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo
- WWE Officially Announces Becky Lynch TV Appearance
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea