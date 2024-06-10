The viewership numbers are in for the June 7th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,207,000 viewers and scored a 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are down from the May 31st episode, which drew 2,310,000 viewers and scored a 0.65 in the key demo. The show took place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

SmackDown featured The Bloodline anointing Tama Tonga as Solo Sikoa’s right hand man, as well as top stars in action like Kevin Owens, Nia Jax, LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.