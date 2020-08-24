WWE has a ThunderDome director telling fans how to react and giving them certain prompts during last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the coordinator, receiving instructions from WWE via headset, could be heard by all fans who were on the show via ThunderDome registration.

Twitter user @KristenAshly noted that fans were first prompted to “go nuts” after the opening pyro went off. They were also told to give a thumbs down for Sonya Deville, who lost the “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match against Mandy Rose. Fans were also told to raise their red cups, if they had them, for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

It was also noted that fans were asked to not move their screens around or put their fingers on the cameras. Kristen also said there was a lag between what fans were doing and what was shown on the screen.

On a related note, there was a lot of social media chatter over one fan was able to get the “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign on The ThunderDome. This is the same hashtag that trended worldwide after The Velveteen Dream made his return to WWE NXT this month.

As seen in the tweets below, the fan @RemingSteele, revealed on Twitter that he has been banned from The ThunderDome due to the “Fire Dream” sign. You can see his related tweets below:

"lots of booing, lots of booing, thumbs down everybody! we want to see how you feel!" sure can, kevin (it's backwards because they make your webcam backwards in the preview)#WWEThunderDome #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/TXcxBaDRmU — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

I GOT BANNED pic.twitter.com/5a5N4wLNwO — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

they deserve justice more than I deserve to go viral maybe I got a little wild with it, and I won't deny, that I did but the message is still the same#FireVelveteenDream — Remi Steele 🏳️‍🌈 (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

