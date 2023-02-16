Dirty Dango is now a full-time member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster, and he has Brian Myers to thank.

The 39-year-old star discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Desert Island Graps podcast, where he shouts out Myers for having the idea to bring him in at Bound For Glory, then revisits how their relationship evolved from their days in WWE. Highlights from Dango’s conversation can be found below.

On his relationship with Myers during their WWE days:

You know, life and wrestling are really funny, man. When Curt Hawkins, Brian Myers, was doing a dancing gimmick in WWE years ago, he picked me to be his tag team partner. They actually [ended up] going with me for the Fandango character. Then, Myers came up to me about six months ago and he asked ‘Hey, are you signed anywhere?’. I said no. He said ‘What about coming into Bound For Glory as a surprise opponent for me?’ and I said sure. I did the match and they liked the dirtiness they saw I guess and they offered me a contract.

How he has a lot of respect for Myers for making him that offer:

I’ve got a lot of friends over there in IMPACT, so it wasn’t too nerve wrecking walking into the locker room because most of the guys and girls there, I’ve known for years and have shared locker rooms with. Myers and I are intertwined [with our] careers for years. I guess you could say he was my in, so that was pretty nice of him to do that. A lot of respect for him.

