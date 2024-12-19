“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio knows how to get under people’s skin.

He’s becoming one of the top heels in WWE in recent times because of this ability, and during a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, he attempted to get under CM Punk’s skin with this talent.

“I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years,” Dom-Dom said when recalling being in the first WWE match with Punk following his Survivor Series 2023 return. “It was everything I expected it to be, just an old man trying to do his thing. Thinks he’s still got it. He went out there in some plain black underwear. Didn’t even have his gear. It was definitely a sight to see. Overall, I’m glad the company was able to trust me to get in there with CM Punk and give him his first couple of punches back as a nice welcome-home gift. That energy we had in there was definitely something special. I feel like he owes me something, too.”

Mysterio continued, “I’m sure he remembers, he sang Happy Birthday to my sister. I was probably 12 years old and he sang Happy Birthday to her. He cornered my whole family when he had his sh*tty long black hair. What was his group? The society? [Straight Edge Society]. I didn’t remember it because it doesn’t matter. Now that I’m my own man and he doesn’t have to corner me into a corner, I would love to get my hands on him again. Now that I’m prepared and ready. I’ve seen kind of what he can do. It’s nothing special. He does the same things. I’m pretty sure I can read his playbook. Actually, here’s a good one, I know his moveset.”

As noted, CM Punk recently made it clear that he thinks anyone who says ‘moveset’ is an idiot.