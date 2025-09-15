The “Dirty” Double-Champ is already feeling the effects of having two titles.

As an active champion in WWE as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is on the road multiple times a week to make appearances on WWE Raw, and even sometimes on WWE SmackDown, as well as the monthly premium live events and sporadic international live event tours.

Now that he has captured the AAA Mega Championship at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event in Las Vegas, NV., Dom-Dom’s travel card is filling up even faster.

On Monday, WWE and AAA announced the details for Dominik Mysterio’s next appearance in the Lucha Libre promotion, as a special AAA Mega Championship Celebration featuring The Judgment Day member has been announced for the AAA Alianzas show at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico on September 27, 2025.

“Dominik Mysterio’s celebration as the new AAA Mega Champion after Worlds Collide continues and will take place on September 27 during the Alianzas AAA Tour in Mexico City,” the announcement read.

Also advertised for the 9/27 AAA in Mexico City show is Faby Apache vs. Lady Flammer.