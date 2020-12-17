Disco Inferno spoke on the UnSKripted podcast about a wide range of topics.
During it, he spoke about Matt Riddle being called up to the WWE main roster and placed on Friday Night SmackDown then moved to Raw following a successful run in WWE NXT.
According to Inferno, Riddle has lost the hype that he had in NXT.
He was interesting when he was shooting on people in YouTube videos and on Twitter. That guy, they’ve brought him up here and now he’s like a goofy baby face. The hype lost it’s trail. He wrestle’s like a badass out there with his grappling and stuff. If he threw better strikes he’d look like a killer out there.