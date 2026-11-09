Disco Inferno isn’t sold on Mercedes Moné’s believability. Speaking on Keepin’ It 100, he compared her with Madusa while explaining why he puts so much weight on making wrestling look real.

The conversation began with a listener question about Dave Meltzer’s assessments of Moné, including her Owen Hart Cup final against Maya World at Forbidden Door. When the panel turned to Moné’s standing among American women’s wrestlers, Disco argued that Madusa had a more convincing physical presence.

“You meet her in real life, you see she has that vibe. She looks like she can kick a guy’s ass.”

Disco went on to question the realism he sees in Moné’s presentation. He connected that criticism to his broader assessment of how modern wrestlers work.

“You try to make it look as real as possible, and a lot of this generation, there’s not a lot of realism in your matches that is conveyed at all, because it looks more phony than anything.”

Earlier in the discussion, Disco pointed to selling and facial expressions as examples of wrestling psychology. He contrasted those details with matches built around moves and callbacks.

“Psychology is like the way WWE produces psychology with facial expressions, close-ups of facial expressions during the matches, selling. That’s the psychology, not these moves and callbacks to spots. That’s not psychology. That’s like a math equation. These guys wrestle like it’s a big giant math equation without the emotion. I’m sorry, but this generation wrestlers does not sell very well at all because they do so much in their matches. They don’t have time for selling and they just don’t sell that much.”

Source: Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL.