Disco Inferno Questions Whether Cody Rhodes Is A Face Or A Heel, Rhodes Responds

IMPACT star Gil Gilbertti (fka Disco Inferno in WCW) took to Twitter to question as to whether AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes is a babyface or a heel. Gilbertt’s argument is that most of Rhodes’ challengers are not even members of AEW.

The American Nightmare would respond calling the babyface/heel an old trope, one that he hopes will not insult his viewers. He writes, “I’m neither. I’m a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I’ve been on their TV since I was 20. It ain’t black and white, it hasn’t been in forever. Circumstances of the match dictate who we cheer for, beautiful thing.”

Rhodes is set to defend the gold against indie star Warhorse on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

