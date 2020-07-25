Disco Inferno Questions Whether Cody Rhodes Is A Face Or A Heel, Rhodes Responds

IMPACT star Gil Gilbertti (fka Disco Inferno in WCW) took to Twitter to question as to whether AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes is a babyface or a heel. Gilbertt’s argument is that most of Rhodes’ challengers are not even members of AEW.

The American Nightmare would respond calling the babyface/heel an old trope, one that he hopes will not insult his viewers. He writes, “I’m neither. I’m a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I’ve been on their TV since I was 20. It ain’t black and white, it hasn’t been in forever. Circumstances of the match dictate who we cheer for, beautiful thing.”

Is Cody Rhodes a heel? This is like the old school angle where you have a list of worthy contenders and they are just a bunch of indy workers that don't even work for the company. #warhorse — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) July 24, 2020

I’m neither. I’m a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I’ve been on their TV since I was 20. It ain’t black and white, it hasn’t been in forever. Circumstances of the match dictate who we cheer for, beautiful thing. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2020

Rhodes is set to defend the gold against indie star Warhorse on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.