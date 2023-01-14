Former WCW star The Disco Inferno says AEW World Champion MJF was right in his recent Dynamite promo where Disco, Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff were name-dropped.

MJF insulted Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite earlier this month and said while he listens to Disco, Bischoff and the “smartest man of them all,” Cornette, Danielson is listening to people like wrestling journalists and the fans. Disco addressed the mention on a recent episode of the “Keeping It 100 with Disco and Konnan” podcast.

“He’s absolutely right there,” Disco said of MJF’s promo. “All the dirt sheet guys and marks think that Bryan Danielson is the best and guys like me and Eric Bischoff think that MJF is the best, so there was no lie. I would like to see what the minute-by-minute rating was when my name was mentioned. I’m pretty sure the ratings went up after that. What if that did happen? What if we did the minute-by-minutes break down? I’m over enough for MJF to bring me up. If I’m not over, the AEW Champion is not going to mention my name. Why would he give me a rub? I gave him the rub.”

Disco also offered thoughts on how the internet was unable to spoil the return of Charlotte Flair, who captured the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey in her surprise return match earlier this month.

“Bro, all of the dirt sheet guys get heat because if they ever don’t get something right, they don’t mention it,” he said. “Yeah, that’s good because I would not have liked to been spoiled from a good moment on TV that I was completely surprised at, which is like what I like as a fan. You know, I don’t want the weekly spoilers. Isn’t it kind of fascinating that they kept that under wraps, that spot? Because nobody reported that, like nobody saw that coming, that was very interesting to me that like in this day and age, with all the dirt sheet guys and all the wrestlers that have the dirt sheet guys on speed dial to spoil stuff, I was surprised that didn’t happened. You don’t see that a lot of these days.”

