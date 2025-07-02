An excerpt from the disturbing two-page letter left at the Pasco County, FL. home of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan by her alleged stalker, Shawn Aaron Chan, 41, has been released to the media by local authorities.

The small portion of the two-page letter reads as follows:

“Liv, Gionna, it’s me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on FFII online (the one who called you “Bubble”) and also the one that you ALL disrespected, exploited, and INVADED my privacy on a daily basis, all the way in CANADA. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you.”

In addition to the letter excerpt, security camera footage has also found its’ way online, which shows Chan wearing a backpack and toting an “AR-15 style” BB gun he found on her property after he reportedly gained entry via bypassing the neighborhood’s front gate.

He is being accused of searching for a key under the doormat of the home, and then forcefully grabbing the door handle, resulting in the top of the door frame visibly shaking.

Several local media outlets have been covering the story, with WFLA News Channel 8 Tampa Bay and WTVT FOX 13 Tampa Bay being among those releasing updates today with the aforementioned letter excerpt.

Chan is currently in Pasco County jail following a June 10 arrest, and is awaiting an initial hearing that could keep him locked up until his trial.