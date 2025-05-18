Saraya took to Twitter with a powerful message following a troubling incident at an autograph signing on Saturday, where a fan reportedly attempted to kiss her without consent. She wrote,

“Crazy I have to say this but. If you come to my signings… please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus f**king Christ.”

The former AEW Women’s Champion and WWE star’s tweet has since gained widespread attention, sparking conversations around personal boundaries and appropriate fan behavior at wrestling events. While the majority of fans remain respectful, this unsettling moment underscores a persistent issue in the industry – the violation of personal space, particularly toward women during meet-and-greets and public appearances.