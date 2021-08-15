Christian Cage beat Kenny Omega in the opening match of Friday’s AEW Rampage to win the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title.

Cage will also challenge Omega for the AEW World Title at the All Out pay-per-view event next month.

Cage, who worked for TNA Wrestling years ago, was congratulated by former TNA President Dixie Carter with this post on Twitter:

“This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these types of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain.”