As we reported yesterday here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, two new Vice Presidents were appointed at TNA Wrestling.

Eric Tompkins, formerly the Director of TV Production, and Ross Forman, the long-time Head of Media Relations, were introduced to the locker room as having been promoted to Vice President roles.

The announcement was made during a pre-show meeting held on Friday afternoon in Irvine, CA.

Their official VP titles have not yet been disclosed.

Dixie Carter has responded to the news on Twitter, as you can see below: